Ujjain: 248 beneficiaries await last instalment of Rs 50,000 under PM housing scheme in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 400 out of 915 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have received the full amount of Rs 2.5 lakh, which has been credited in their accounts. However, 248 beneficiaries are still waiting for the last instalment of Rs 50,000.

The detailed project report is sent by the municipality and accordingly, the amount is provided to municipality by state government for beneficiaries under the scheme.

The 248 beneficiaries still waiting for the last instalment have completed construction of their houses. Few of them are residing in rented houses. They are waiting for the last instalment so that they can pay for the material they purchased to construct their houses.

Chief Municipal Officer Kailash Chandra Verma said last instalment of 248 beneficiaries of urban area has not been received from the state government.

“At present, 183 more applications have been received, which have been surveyed and are being sent for approval. As soon as the amount is received from the government, the amount of the last instalment of all 248 beneficiaries will be deposited in their accounts,” he added.