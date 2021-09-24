Ujjain: 23 kg ganja seized from youth in railway station

Ujjain: Police have arrested a youth who came from Chhapra in Bihar to sell ganja in Ujjain. A total 23 kg of ganja was seized from him. GRP had received information that a passenger sitting in the waiting room acting suspicious. He had a trolley and a bag. When a traveler named Shakeel, son of Nizam’s luggage was searched, 23 kg of ganja was found in 11 packets. During enquiry, Shakeel did not give much information. The police have registered a case under NDPS Act against the accused. Station in-charge Nirmal Kumar Shreevas said that the accused has been taken on remand and is being questioned.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:59 AM IST