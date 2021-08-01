Ujjain: 211 saplings planted at Police Lines

Ujjain: Under the 10-day Ankitotsav to celebrate the 37th birthday of Ankit Village, the social workers of Sevadham Ashram organised a plantation programme at the Police Line in Ujjain on Sunday. The event was organized under the special hospitality of SP Satyendra Shukla and ASP Dr Ravind Verma and ASP Akash Bhuria. The chief guests were welcomed by the Sevadham Sadguru Band comprising children of Shri Ramakrishna Balgriha and Maa Sharda Balika Griha. Sudhir Bhai Goyal, the founder of Sevadham Ashram said that under imitative to plant 11,000 saplings, 211 saplings of Neem, Bud and Peepal were planted to conclude the Ankitotsav. Inspector Jai Prakash Arya supported the cause. Cops, children, youth and elders of Sevadham under the leadership of Kanta Bhabhi also planted saplings.