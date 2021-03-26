Ujjain: 21 researchers get award for best papers at Young Scientist Congress

Ujjain: Twenty-one scientists of the state were awarded for presenting best research papers on different subject during a four-day 36th Young Scientist Congress (YSC)-2021 which concluded under the joint aegis of Vikram University (VU) and MP Council for Science and Technology (MPCOST), Bhopal here on Friday.

The key speaker of the valedictory session and MPCOST’s executive director Tasneem Habib said that the young scientists are capable of turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat into reality.

In his presidential address, VU’s vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey exhorted the participants to go beyond the research and use their acumen for the welfare of the society. MPCOST’s director general Dr Anil Kothari and VU’s registrar in-charge Dr DK Bagga also addressed the gathering.

Presenting the activities of the YSC, VU’s Institute of Computer Science’s director Dr Umesh Kumar Singh said participants presented research papers on 15 areas through virtual media centre, which were set-up at four centres of VU. School of Study in Physics’ head Dr Swati Dubey delivered the welcome address. Shekhar Disawal conducted the proceedings while Kamal Bunkar proposed a vote of thanks.