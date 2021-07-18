Ujjain: 20 youths commence 118 km Chaardwar Yatra on cycles

Ujjain: Ex-municipal corporation president Sonu Gehlot flagged-off Chaardwar Cycle Yatra, 2021 from Chamunda Mata intersection in Ujjain at 6 am on Sunday.

Under the yatra organised by Society of Global Cycles 20 youths participated will return on Monday after visiting the four gates of Ujjain covering 118 km of Panchkroshi Marg. Organisation president Utkarsh Singh Sengar said that a two-day Chaardwar Yatra has been organised on Sunday under the awareness campaign for environmental protection and to promote cycling.

The youth participating in the yatra reached Jaithal at 4 pm via the four gates of Ujjain located in village Pingleeshwar, Karohan, Ambodia. The yatra will leave for Ujjain on Monday morning.