Madhya Pradesh: 2 minors drown in Banbana Pond of Nagda, Ujjain

Nagada (Madhya Pradesh): Two cousins drowned while taking bath in Banbana Pond late on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday.

According to information, three brothers identified as Lalit, 17, his younger brother Rajkumar 12 and his cousin Kunal, 10, went to the pond to take bath.

While taking a bath, Kunal ventured into deep water and started drowning. Lalit swam towards him to save him. The duo drowned.

The younger brother Rajkumar was sitting on the bank of the pond rushed home and informed family members.

The family members and local residents took out both the boys from Pond and took them to a nearby hospital where the duo were declared dead.

The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is on.

Police said that Kunal’s mother is in Jail on charge of kidnapping. “Therefore, he was staying with his maternal uncle in Nagada,” said a police officer.