Ujjain: 15-day ‘Khadi Bazaar-2022’ expo begins in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence, a 15-day Khadi sale and exhibition titled “Khadi Bazaar-2022” began at Sharma Parisar on University Road here on Sunday.

The exhibition is being organized by Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan Bhopal under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. Many cultural programs would also be organised during the exhibition including Bhajan Sandhya, Khadi Fashion Show, Shehnai playing, Tabla playing and other cultural events. State Director Praveer Kumar said that “Khadi Bazaar-2022” exhibition will conclude on April 3. During this exhibition, artisans from far-flung villages across the country would showcase Khadi village industries' products.

Bengal silk and muslin, Banarasi Saree, Rajasthan blankets, Jaipur shoes, carpets of Uttar Pradesh, Pashmina shawls of Kashmir, spices of Sehore, amla of Pratapgad, satritha shampoo of Meghdoot village industries, perfumes, dry fruits of Kashmir, health products, soaps and other herbal products will be exhibited at the exhibition.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:42 AM IST