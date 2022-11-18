Ujjain: 120 players participate in dist-level lathi competition

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: 120 players participate in dist-level lathi competition

Players from Tarana, Khachrod, Nagda, Barnagar and Ghatiya in the age group 5 to 30 years participated in the event

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
Participants, winners, organisers and coach pose for a group photograph during the lathi competition | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day district-level Lathi competition organised under the aegis of the Traditional Blackjack Sports Association, Madhya Pradesh was held at Mahananda arena in which 120 players from Ujjain district participated.

Players from Tarana, Khachrod, Nagda, Barnagar and Ghatiya in the age group 5 to 30 years participated in the event. Players were divided into groups In according to age and weight and had to take part in one stick, two sticks, betting and stick fighting competitions. Selected players at the district level will participate in the state-level competition. 32 players participated under the guidance of Anil Dharme of Ujjain Nagar Ganesh Dakka Akhara. This competition was completed under the guidance of technical director Rajni Narvariya. 

The players were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals and certificates by senior karate coach Balkrishna Nagvanshi, Madhya Pradesh executive president Arvind Joshi, district secretary Manglesh Jaiswal, technical director Rajni Narvariya and Dacca Akhada coach Pawan Rao Pawar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

