Ujjain: 10-acre plus land of temple to be auctioned

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration is now planning to auction the land in possession of the government temples. The temples having land more than 10 acres in size will be auctioned, said an order issued by collector Asheesh Singh. The auctioned land would be used only for agricultural purposes. At present, these lands are being looked after by temple priests and their families.

During a time-limit meeting, the collector directed SDM and Tehsildar to conduct an auction of land of government temples having land more than 10 acres in size. He has also ordered to complete the task by the end of the Rabi season or May. He also directed to review preparations for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana event to be held on Tuesday and Employment Day programme, which will be organised on Wednesday. Mandi secretaries were asked to prepare a database of purchases made during a month and also directed to inspect the centers especially made for wheat procurement.

While reviewing the CM helpline, the collector instructed officials to solve pending complaints on priority basis, and ensure that not a single complaint remains unattended. Collector informed that City’s ranking has improved in the resolution of CM Helpline complaints and it is imperative to maintain it incessantly.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:58 AM IST