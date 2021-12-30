Ujjain: 1 more test positive, tally reaches 21

Ujjain (): One more person tested corona positive in Ujjain on Wednesday. The latest cases took the tally of patients in the city to 21.

All patients are under treatment at hospitals. So far 19,127people have tested positive in the district. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin of 1,632 samples, 1 case of corona positive patient was reported from Ujjain City while no case was reported from the rest of the tehsils of the district including Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 5,72,391 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,933.

VACCINATION

A total of 5,827 people were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 14,91,977 and 14,31,756 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-Corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021