UGC revised guidelines on exams ‘not applicable’ in MP

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the guidelines pertaining to the conducting of examinations for session 2019-20 but the same will not be applicable to the institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh as the state government has already ordered for promoting students to next class without examinations.
In view of the emerging situation related to Covid-19 pandemic in India, the higher education regulator said that it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students along with ensuring academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally.
The UGC said that the universities are required to complete the examinations by the end of September (instead of July) in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to Covid-19 pandemic.
“Provision of examination through special chance in case a student of terminal semester/ final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the university for whatsoever the reason(s) may be, he/she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course(s)/ paper(s), which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience/ disadvantage,” the revised guidelines state.
The guidelines also state that the students of terminal semester/ final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability.
Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said that the UGC guidelines would have no bearing in the state as the MP government has already announced the promotion of students to the next class without exams.
“In case of final year, the decision is to promote students on the basis of the last year/semester marks/internal evaluation. We are working on giving promotion to the students,” he added.
