UGC revised guidelines on exams ‘not applicable’ in MP

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the guidelines pertaining to the conducting of examinations for session 2019-20 but the same will not be applicable to the institutes of higher education in Madhya Pradesh as the state government has already ordered for promoting students to next class without examinations.

In view of the emerging situation related to Covid-19 pandemic in India, the higher education regulator said that it is important to safeguard the principles of health, safety, fair and equal opportunity for students along with ensuring academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally.

The UGC said that the universities are required to complete the examinations by the end of September (instead of July) in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to Covid-19 pandemic.