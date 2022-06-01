UG admission: 48 students vie for one seat in DAVV

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Securing a berth in Devi Vishwavidyalaya has got tougher as close to 48 students are vying for admission to one UG seat, thanks to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which has put the university on the national map.

“Nearly 71,000 students from all over India and abroad have registered for CUET eyeing admission to DAVV courses,” said professor Kanhaiya Ahuja, coordinator of the admission cell at DAVV. There are around 1,500 seats in after-school courses offered by the teaching departments of DAVV. Arithmetically, 48 students are in the race for one seat. DAVV has never seen such tough competition among students for one seat.

The decision to scrap the Common Entrance Test (CET) and opt for CUET has turned out to be a huge success as it is the first time that registration has reached the 71,000 mark. This is the highest figure of registration for admission to any state university in MP. Last year, nearly 15,500 students had applied for the CET conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CET-2021 was conducted for admission to both postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Registrations for UG courses were close to 10,000.

As the UGC rolled out CUET from this year, DAVV quickly decided to participate in the national-level entrance test. And its decision has turned out to be a major success as the registration figure has jumped by seven times.

DAVV is the only state university from MP which is participating in CUET.