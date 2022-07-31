Udaigarh: Cops urge people urged to report anti-social, illegal activities

Udaigarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to curb crime by enhancing police visibility on the roads and developing a connection with people for input, the Madhya Pradesh police have strengthened the revamped foot patrolling under the directions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Regarding this, a flag march was carried out by the police officials through the market and the busy roads of the Udaigarh town, Alirajpur under the guidance of the director general of police (DGP) on Saturday evening.

A meeting of committee members was also chaired at the town's police station to maintain the peace and security of the area. Later, the general public was advised to immediately inform the police about any anti-social, illegal, unrest taking place around him or her.

The station in-charge PS Damor informed that the main objective of the patrolling programme is to strengthen the sense of security among the common people and to ensure the availability and visibility of police among the common people. Although Udaigarh is a small town, still policing was done here to create an atmosphere of peace and security in view of the upcoming festivals and programmes.

