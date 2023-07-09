U-20 Mayoral Summit: Mayor Talks About City’s Innovation In Solid Waste Management

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, on the second day of the two-day U-20 Mayoral Summit, expressed his views on climate finance and talked about various innovations including cleanliness and solid waste management of Indore.

Bhargava said that this city is a model of solid waste management in the whole world.

“We are processing 600 metric tons of solid waste every day and generating biogas from about 550 MT of wet waste every day,” which is being used as a source of energy.

“We have started the ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ to generate 600 megawatt electricity and are getting public participation in the drive,” he added.

The two-day U-20 summit was formally inaugurated by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore in Gandhinagar.

Representatives and participants from 35 cities of India including 57 delegates from around the world also participated in the conference. These included 45 mayors and deputy mayors. During the conference, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri, in his address praised the solid waste management of Indore and especially the 3-R concept implemented in Indore. Chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel too praised Indore.