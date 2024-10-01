Two Youth Crushed To Death in Indore; One Mowed Down By Speeding Truck, Month Before Marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth was crushed to death by a speeding truck just one month before his marriage. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday near Nemawar Road Bridge under Tejaji Nagar police station limits when he was returning home after finishing his job.

He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anuragh Singh Jadoun, a resident of Asrawad. He worked in an advisory firm situated in Vijay Nagar.

His family members said that Anuragh was returning home after finishing his work when a speeding truck struck him, leading to fatal injuries. The family members came to know about the incident after they called on his mobile phone and a third person picked up the call, informing them about the incident.

Anuragh was supposed to get married after Diwali. The police began a search for the errant driver.

Similarly, in another incident, a carpenter was crushed to death by a speeding dumper under Khudel police station limits on Monday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Siddhu Sharma (49), a resident of Pedmi village.

He was returning home after finishing his work when a speeding truck struck him. The impact of the accident was so severe that Siddhu died on the spot. The police began a probe into the case and are searching for the errant driver.