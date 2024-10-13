Two Women Flee With Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Lakh From Bizman’s House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two women hired to clean a businessman’s house in Vijay Nagar allegedly managed to flee with gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel informed Free Press that Sanjay Agrawal, a resident of Scheme Number 74, lodged a complaint that two women had asked for cleaning work on October 6. Agrawal allowed them to clean his house for Diwali.

The women worked there till October 10 and after getting a chance, they stole a mangalsutra, a gold necklace, four diamond rings, three gold chains and diamond tops etc from the almirah.

The complainant and his family members were unaware about the incident till October 11. Agrawal’s daughter-in-law checked the almirah and found the jewellery missing. She informed other family members about the theft after which a complaint was lodged with the police.

The complainant informed the police that the names of the women are Manisha and Radha. He had also given the mobile number of one of the women to the police. TI Patel said the number which was given by the complainant was switched off and the complainant did not have more information about them.

A team has been constituted for the search of the women. In some CCTV camera footage, the suspects were seen in the area. The CCTVs installed at other localities are also being examined to identify the women.