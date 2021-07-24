Two test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 2 persons were tested positive out of 8599 samples tested on Saturday.

ate of positive patients was recorded at 0.02 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 152965. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 1391, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 1988257. As many as 8576 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

As many as 38 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 151536 patients have been discharged so far including the 2 discharged on Saturday.