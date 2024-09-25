 Two Students Electrocuted To Death At Tribal Boys Hostel In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar
Both the students were studying in Class 12 and were living at the government senior boys' hostel in Ringnod, Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Two Students Electrocuted To Death At Tribal Boys' Hostel In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar’ Came In Contact With Naked Live Wires  | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two students lost their lives due to electrocution at a tribal boys' senior hostel in Dhar district on Monday. The students, who were on their way to fetch water, were electrocuted after coming into contact with exposed electric wires near a water hole in the hostel premises.

According to information, the two deceased were identified as Vikas (son of Sangram Singh from village Bhil Khedi), and Akash (son of Shaitan Singh from Rangpura). Both the students were studying in Class 12 and were living at the government senior boys' hostel in Ringnod, Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar. 

Early on Wednesday morning, the two students allegedly went to a water hole in the hostel campus, where they came in contact with naked live wires and fell unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the government hospital in Sardarpur, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Local MLA demands compensation for families

Local MLA Pratap Grewal visited the hostel and demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of the deceased students, along with a government job for one family member. He condemned the negligence of government officials and called for the suspension of those responsible. He also urged for a legal action against them.

Administrative officers, including SDM, SDOP, and Assistant Commissioner of Tribal Development Brajkant Shukla, immediately reached the spot to investigate the matter.

