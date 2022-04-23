Two new textile clusters for Burhanpur approved, says Archana Chitnis

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): “We are constantly trying for the overall development of Burhanpur and thus two new textile clusters have been approved by the government for Burhanpur. Certainly, we will fulfil the resolve to create an “Atma Nirbhar” Burhanpur under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan”, said BJP state spokesperson and former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis.

Recently, the presentation of the Fairdeal Burhanpur Cluster Sukhpuri Burhanpur Textile Cluster was conducted by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Bhopal.

The former minister said that full support will be given for a possible investment of Rs 220 crore so that employment opportunities for around four thousand people could be provided in Burhanpur. The establishment of 105 units is proposed for this cluster.

Interest grant facilities and other necessary concessions could be considered for textile units coming up in these clusters. An investment of about Rs 952 crore is expected on the establishment of Sukhpuri Burhanpur Textile Cluster. There is a proposal for employment generation for more than seven thousand people through 250 units.

Chitnis said that our resolve to make Burhanpur a textile hub will get more speed after this approval and will also create employment for the people and Burhanpur. She also said that MP Dnyaneshwar Patil has been constantly striving for this.

Chitnis addressed the industrialists, traders and officials of Fairdeal Burhanpur Cluster and Burhanpur Sukhpuri Textile Cluster. They expressed their gratitude for the continuous efforts being made by Chitnis in Burhanpur.

