Two more test positive in IIT Indore, director says vaccine development won’t stop

Indore: Two more staffers of Indian Institute of Technology Indore have been tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of infected cases to six so far at the institute.

“One teaching and one non-teaching staff were found infected with coronavirus. The duo has been hosptialised,” said sources in the IIT Indore.

The sources also claimed that nearly 20 teaching and non-teaching staff are also complaining of having symptoms similar to Covid-19’s. Their samples have been taken.

Apart from that, test results of as many as 34 staffers are also awaited for last one week.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said "These are testing times for all of us. IITs are known for standing by the nation at the times of need, with IIT Indore being no exception. With the increase in the number of cases everywhere, the campus has also seen few cases. But we have a larger role to play wherein we need to deliver when the nation needs us. Stopping lab research would defeat the very purpose of the existence of an IIT. We are committed towards the nation building and identification of few cases of Covid-19 will not deter us from achieving our goals of vaccine development."