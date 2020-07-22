Two more test positive in IIT Indore, director says vaccine development won’t stop

Indore: Two more staffers of Indian Institute of Technology Indore have been tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total number of infected cases to six so far at the institute.
“One teaching and one non-teaching staff were found infected with coronavirus. The duo has been hosptialised,” said sources in the IIT Indore.
The sources also claimed that nearly 20 teaching and non-teaching staff are also complaining of having symptoms similar to Covid-19’s. Their samples have been taken.
Apart from that, test results of as many as 34 staffers are also awaited for last one week.
IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said "These are testing times for all of us. IITs are known for standing by the nation at the times of need, with IIT Indore being no exception. With the increase in the number of cases everywhere, the campus has also seen few cases. But we have a larger role to play wherein we need to deliver when the nation needs us. Stopping lab research would defeat the very purpose of the existence of an IIT. We are committed towards the nation building and identification of few cases of Covid-19 will not deter us from achieving our goals of vaccine development."
It is to be noted that the IIT Indore is working on two vaccine projects for Covid-19. One of them is monitored by PMO.
Jain emphasised that "Whilst the Institute is self dependant at large, yet it needs to connect with the outside for few unavoidable items. This makes it prone to the growing pandemic. The pandemic is there to stay for some time, hence we ought to be more careful and have a robust health care system."
The institute has been promoting the culture of work from home and has been reaching out to the community to be safe and healthy.
IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar said that the institute has adopted a preventive mechanism by carrying out testing of its community who might have come in contact with the Covid-19 patients. “This methodology is aimed to identify the asymptomatic cases so that proactive health care and close monitoring can be done,” he added.
The first case of Covid-19 was detected on July 5 when a PhD student was found infected. After that two hostel attendants and one officer was also found positive.
The student who was the first patient has been found to be perfectly healthy, discharged and has resumed his research work. However, the health centre staff is closely monitoring the student.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)