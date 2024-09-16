Two MBBS Students Of Indore's MGM College Drown At Dhawari Dam In Panna | Representative Image

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, two out of three MBBS students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore drowned while visiting the Dhawari Dam near Ajaygarh town in Panna district.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Gupta Gupta and Arvind Prajapati, both students of MBBS first year in MGM Medical College. They both had gone for swimming and drowned after losing their balance in the dam's waters, while their classmate Abhishek Bairwa managed to swim to safety.

According to Ajaygarh police station in-charge Ravi Jadoun, Krishna Gupta, had returned to his home district of Panna along with his classmates, ArvindPrajapati from Umaria and Abhishek Bairwa from Pipalkheda, Rajasthan.

The trio went to the dam between 4 and 5 PM to take a bath, but tragedy struck when they ventured too far into the water.

Krishna and Arvind drowned, while Abhishek managed to escape. Local authorities, with the help of nearby residents, retrieved the bodies from the water shortly after receiving the distress call.

Meanwhile, a pal of gloom prevailed in MGM Medical College and the hostel. Both the students were residing in the block 6 of hostels.

College authorities said that they had gone to their place after completing the theory exam and their practical is scheduled soon.