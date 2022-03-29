Two-day nationwide bank strike begins in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Public sector banks, save State Bank of India, remained closed in the city on Monday following a two-day nationwide strike call given by three dominant bank unions. All SBI branches functioned normally.

More than 400 of 670 bank branches in the city remained closed. Over 2000 bank employees supported the strike which affected the banking business of about Rs 1 lakh cr on Monday.

The bank workers of the city gathered at the Bank of India premises located at Rani Sati Gate from 10 am. They took out a rally from Lantern Hotel Square, Race Course Road and reached Janjirawala Square on the premises of Catholic Syrian Bank.

Addressing the meeting of the striking bank workers, Alok Khare, general secretary of MP Bank Officers Association and Mohan Krishna Shukla, chairman of MP Bank Employees Association, said that this strike call had been given against the move of the central government to privatise the banks and hand them over to the capitalists. The other demands are increasing interest rate on public bank deposits, reduction in bank charges, restoration of old pension scheme to young employees, updation of pension payment, five-day bank week etc.

Bank workers US Verma, Rajmal Nagar, Basant Joshi, Naveen Modi, Satish Jain, Ramesh Chhabra, Nikhil Vaidya, Rakesh Jain, Shubham Chaturvedi, Rajesh Jain, Komal, Abhishek, Pankaj, Varsha Pathak, Jyoti Gupta,

Sangeeta Srivas etc. also supported the strike.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:37 AM IST