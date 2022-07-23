Two arrested with 150 bottles of codeine phosphate

Rep. pic | —ANI

Our Staff Reporter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons with 150 bottles containing codeine phosphate (regulated syrup). The accused were allegedly trying to sell the bottles in the Lasudia area when they were arrested. The accused are being questioned further.

According to a Crime Branch official they received a tip-off that a person had been spotted in Lasudia area trying to sell regulated drug syrup. The Crime Branch accompanied by Lasudia police raided the mentioned place and found two youths there. After seeing the police, they tried to flee from the spot. However, the police caught them and recovered 150 bottles containing the syrup of codeine phosphate.

The accused were identified as Wasim Abbasi and Samad, residents of Sadar Bazar area of the city. The accused were booked under the relevant section and further investigation is underway into the case.

Accused Wasim has a criminal past. He allegedly confessed that he was supplying the syrup to several people who then supply it to the customers in the city.

The 150 bottles (100 ml each) are worth Rs 24,000. The accused were booked under section 8/21 of NDPS Act.