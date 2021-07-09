Tuition fee: Private schools mull over approaching the court, students sandwiched between school and government

BHOPAL: Students have been sandwiched in confrontation between the state government and private school associations. The government had announced that schools can charge only tuition fees. Protesting the government stand, private schools have announced to shut classes from July 12.

ìMy son is aiming for top engineering institutes and is preparing accordingly. We all know that to beat such exams, the basics of all subjects need to be very strong, which is possible only through class studies,î said Savita Bhargava, parent of a Class 11 student.

Childrenís psychology has been affected heavily due to the pandemic. It took a lot of effort†by them to adapt to online classes. Now it seems that there would be a break in the online classes as well, added worried Bhargava.

Private school owners say that they were carrying on their responsibility but the government intervened in an unfair manner.

"In a healthy democracy, any decision should be taken by taking all the parties concerned into confidence. Views of private school owners were not taken by the state government before taking the decision,î said Vini Raj Modi, president of Association of Unaided Schools.