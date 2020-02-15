Tuberculosis Alert: Only 325 out of 2500 suspected patients undergo diagnoses in Khajrana

“As many as 2,175 people avoided diagnosis. Suppose if all of them have TB, then they can affect over 30,000 people who come in their contact,” she said. Citing reason, she said social stigma and illiteracy are a major concern. People are superstitious about TB and don’t want to talk about it. Another major reason is poverty as most of them are daily wagers and don’t want to go hospital by avoiding their work.”

The CETI has appealed to local corporators and religious leaders to motivate people to go for diagnoses and treatment.

No govt facility in Khajrana

There is no government facility for TB diagnoses in Khajrana. People go to MY Hospital for the same. “Non availability of facility in their locality also refrain people from going for diagnoses,” CETI programme director Pathak added.

TB in India, Indore

According to 2019 WHO report, India accounted for 27 per cent TB patients, followed by China with 9 per cent, Indonesia at 8 per cent, Pakistan (6 per cent) and Bangladesh (4 per cent).

As per report, 10 million people had TB in 2018. About 26,90,000 people had TB in India, out of which 19,90,000 were notified. TB kills 1.5 million every year. India also had maximum number of drug-resistant TB, which is 27 per cent of total 130,000 drug-resistant TB cases. China had 14 per cent such cases. Globally, 7 million new cases of TB were notified in 2018, an increase from 6.4 million in 2017.

“On an average, 15 new TB patients are diagnosed every day in Indore district. Revised National TB Control Programme had diagnosed over 11,000 new TB patients in the district in 2018,” Pathak added.

Hurdles in TB diagnosis

1 Social stigma

2 People don’t want to talk about it

3 Poverty

4 No govt facility for investigation

5 Illiteracy

6 Lack of trust