Truckers’ strike: Panic in city as fuel pumps go dry

Indore: There was panic in the city as several petrol pumps ran dry on Sunday with tanker operators joining the ongoing truckers’ strike, which entered the second day on Sunday.

There were long queues outside most of the petrol pumps in the city as people decided to tank up their vehicles fearing that the strike was going to last for a long period. By evening some of the petrol pumps had put up signs saying that they had run out of petrol.

“Many pumps were dry by Sunday evening and the rest may run out fuel by Monday afternoon,” said Rajendra Singh Vasu, President of Indore Petroleum Dealers Association.

He predicted that the people may have to face a tough time ahead if the truckers strike over VAT hike on fuel did not end soon.

However, district collector Lokesh Jatav thinks otherwise.

He does not accept that there is any shortage of fuel in the city. Talking to Free Press he said, “The situation arising out of the strike is well under control. There is nothing to panic about as we have enough stock of petrol and diesel in the district. We have also directed the petrol pump owners to maintain their stock,” Jatav said.

However, the pumps which ran out of petrol on Sunday evening include Vaishnavi Petrol Pump in Rajendra Nagar, Shaheed Chandrawat Filling Station, Vijay Nagar, Madan Fuels and several others.

Stalemate condition between government and truckers:

The stalemate between the government and the truckers continued on Sunday, as neither was willing to budge.

Association of Parcel Transport and Freight Owners media coordinator Praveen, Agrawal, said that the government had not even contacted the association to decide over their demands.

“The strike will continue indefinitely as the government has not taken any decision regarding our demands so far. Today being Sunday most businesses are closed and the real effect of the strike will be apparent tomorrow, the first working day after the strike. Many businesses have been affected due to the strike,” Agrawal said.

He added that the strike was the only option for them as the government had turned a deaf ear to their demands.

Over Rs 300 crore revenue loss to government:

According to Agrawal, the two-day strike has caused over Rs 300 crore revenue loss to the government. “Over 15 lakh trucks across the state are taking part in the strike and it is affecting the supply of goods during festivities,” he said.

The transporters of Indore have also decided to stage a demonstration against the government on Monday and will submit the papers and keys of their trucks to the RTO.