Truck full of apples overturns near Kasrawad; villagers rescue driver

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with apples heading from Himachal Pradesh to Khargone overturned near Kasrawad town of Khargone district on Saturday.

According to information, the accident took place in front of Farmaish Hotel, about two km from Kasrawad. As soon as the truck overturned, passers-by started running away with the cartons of apples which were scattered on the road.

Meanwhile, the villagers informed the police and evacuated the driver from the cabin safely. The driver claimed that the vehicle overturned due to bad road conditions and high speed. On reaching the spot, the police cleared the vehicle jam and made a Panchnama.