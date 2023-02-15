e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTruck carrying gas cylinders overturns, explodes at Jhabua highway

Truck carrying gas cylinders overturns, explodes at Jhabua highway

Truck lost control due to a tyre burst

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
FP Photos
Follow us on

Madhya Pradesh: A truck, carrying gas cylinders, overturned at Petlawad-Badnawar Highway in Jhabua on Wednesday noon, leading to explosion.

As per information, the truck lost control due to a tyre burst.

More details are awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Truck carrying gas cylinders overturns, explodes at Jhabua highway

Truck carrying gas cylinders overturns, explodes at Jhabua highway

Indore: Products prepared from agro-based waste draw attention at G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting

Indore: Products prepared from agro-based waste draw attention at G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting

Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, 15 injured as bus rams into trolley in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, 15 injured as bus rams into trolley in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh tops, Indore, Bhopal & Ujjain lag behind in school grading

Madhya Pradesh: Damoh tops, Indore, Bhopal & Ujjain lag behind in school grading

Indore Sports Update: NDPS win cricket tournament

Indore Sports Update: NDPS win cricket tournament