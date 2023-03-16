Tribal's gang-rape & murder: 22-year-old victim cremated after an overnight protest; CM announces Rs 10L aid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After an overnight protest led by the family members of the the 22-year-old tribal girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Mhow, her body was cremated on Thursday morning.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.
Section 144 was imposed and police security was tightened in the area to avoid any law and order situation.
A team of tribal MLAs from Congress have also left for Mhow, tweeted Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath.
