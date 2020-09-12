Trains to New Delhi, Howrah chug out from Indore

Indore: Trains to New Delhi and Howrah started from the city from Saturday after the gap of about 5 months.

The train services for Indore-Sarai rohilla (New Delhi) Intercity Express recommenced from the city. JK Jayant, PRO of Railway informed that on the first day there was 90% booking, while 100% booking was logged for the Howrah train for Saturday and also for next 2 days. These trains are part of the 40 pairs of the trains the operation of which started from Saturday. The trains are being operated as special trains and this means only confirmed ticket holders will be eligible to enter the railway station and board the train.