Trailer driver dies in fire that breaks out after accident near Indore

Mhow:

Driver of a trailer laden with cement died after a truck (Eicher) collided with the trailer at Ganoati Ghat on Friday afternoon.

The trailer was coming from Mumbai and going towards Indore and the truck was going from Indore to Khalghat. At about 3:30 pm the truck driver lost control of his vehicle and it went over the road divider before colliding with the trailer that was going uphill. A fire broke out in the trailer due to impact of the accident and the driver got trapped and died of burns.