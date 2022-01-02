Tragic mishap in Alirajpur: Infant among three killed, 28 injured as bus falls into river

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three passengers were killed and 28 others, including 7 kids were injured after a bus fell into a river in Alirajpur district on Sunday morning.

The deceased included a one-year-old child, said police.

The accident took place at around 6 am near Chandpur village, about 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the bus was on way to Alirajpur from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat, superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Apparently the bus driver dozed off therefore the vehicle fell into the Melkhodra River, he said.

A child and two other persons, identified as Kailash Meda (48) and Meerabai (46), died on the spot, while 28 others were injured, the official said.

Three of the injured persons are from Gujarat, said police.

Collector Manoj Pushp, visited the spot along with the SP. He directed the doctors to provide adequate medical support to the injured.

After the incident, passersby called the locals for the help. They also informed the administration and the police.

Locals rescued the passengers who were trapped in the mangled bus and rushed them to the hospital.

There were about 42 passengers in the bus. A rescue and relief team reached the spot shifted the people rescued by the locals to the District Hospital on 108 ambulances.

Probe ordered

Heavy machinery including a JCB were pressed for rescue and relief work. Chief minister has ordered the administration to provide proper assistance to the injured. The bus driver and conductor were taken into custody.

District magistrate Manoj Pushp ordered an inquiry into the entire accident and has entrusted the probe to Alirajpur SDM, Laxmi Gamad.

Collector and SP also visited the hospital and instructed the CMHO, civil surgeon and doctors to provide proper treatment to the injured.

RTO responsible for illegal buses plying through MP

After the incident, Congress district president Mahesh Patel alleged that illegal buses are plying on the road under the supervision of RTO in Alirajpur district. One can easily notice how overloaded buses, trucks, trolleys are crossing on the Chandpur barrier towards Gujarat. Neither their permit is checked nor their fitness certificates. Officials are only concerned with the recovery. RTO officials make Illegal recovery of lakhs of rupees in the entire district every day. It is high time that this malpractice is stopped. RTO should be suspended immediately, demanded Patel.

