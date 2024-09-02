 Tragedy Strikes In Ratlam: Student Dies From Snake Bite; 2 Swept Away In Flooded River
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In Ratlam, a 14-year-old student, named Asha, tragically died after being bitten by a snake, resulting from significant delays in medical treatment. The incident occurred when Asha, a 9th-grade student, attempted to press a button for a water motor early Monday morning.

After receiving the bite, her family rushed her to the district hospital, but she did not receive timely medical attention, leading to her death due to the spread of venom in her body. Despite being a government facility, hospital staff ordered the necessary snake bite injection from an outside pharmacy, causing frustration and anger within the family. The family protested the negligence outside the hospital, staging a dharna to demand accountability from healthcare professionals.

Allegations of delayed paperwork and mismanagement by the doctors and nurses were raised, further escalating tensions. District panchayat vice president Keshu Ninama voiced concerns regarding patient care and the burden placed on poor families when medical attention is withheld. After a meeting with hospital officials, the family was assured an investigation would take place, and Asha’s body was sent for a post-mortem.

Search continues for two swept away in flooded river

The community in Ratlam is also reeling from the loss of two individuals, Harikishan Pawar (66) and Shankar (30), who were swept away by floodwaters while crossing a river bridge near Barodia. The two men were returning from a birthday party when their motorcycle lost balance and fell into the river. Emergency services, including the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), initiated search operations following reports of the incident.

As nighttime hindered visibility, search efforts were temporarily paused but resumed early the next morning. Despite discovering their motorcycle, both individuals remain missing as of now, with local villagers actively assisting in the search. The authorities are committed to locating those lost in the waters, while the community grapples with sorrow and fear amid these consecutive tragedies.

