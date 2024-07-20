 Tragedy Hits Jhabua: Body Of 20-Yr-Old Grad Student Found Hanging In Girl's Hostel, Family Suspects Foul Play
Updated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 20-year-old BA student was found hanging in the girls' college hostel room in Jhabua.

The deceased was identified as Raksha Chopra, a third-year student at Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Mahavidyalaya and a resident of Ranapurne in Kanjawani tehsil. The incident has sparked allegations of murder from the family, leading to a magisterial probe ordered by collector Neha Meena.

ASP Premlal Kurve said, "The body was found hanging in her hostel room. The police have seized her mobile phone and after the post-mortem, handed over the body to the family."

Unanswered questions and rising suspicion

Chopra's fellow students recounted the night before the tragedy. "She was with us until late on Wednesday night. She left the room around 12:30 am, saying she was going to sleep in another room," they said. When the hostel in-charge, Savita Bhuriya, enquired about Chopra the next afternoon, no one had seen her. This led to an alarming search, culminating in the discovery of her body in the study room, locked from the inside.

Official investigation underway

In response to the family's uproar and suspicions, collector Neha Meena has assigned SDM SN Daro to conduct a thorough investigation with a report expected within a month. The authorities, including TI RC Bhaskar and assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Nisha Mehra, have started questioning fellow students and the family and examining Raksha's room and belongings for clues. The incident has cast a pall of sorrow and uncertainty over the college.

Hostel superintendent suspended

Following the incident, hostel superintendent Savita Bhuria has been suspended. The suspension was confirmed by assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department, Nisha Mehra.

The action was initiated based on a report submitted by the divisional deputy commissioner, which highlighted the superintendent's severe negligence in her duties.

Findings and action

The investigation found Bhuria guilty of failing to follow government orders and instructions. Not adhering to the guidelines set by the government and the Tribal Affairs Department for running the hostel. Exhibiting serious negligence in her responsibilities as the hostel superintendent.

These findings led to her immediate suspension, and she has been reassigned to the block education officer's office in Rama.

Report to be filed in a month

Assistant commissioner Nisha Mehra confirmed the suspension, emphasising the importance of strict adherence to guidelines and responsibilities, especially in sensitive environments like student hostels.

The Collector's office reiterated its commitment to a thorough investigation with the SDM tasked to deliver a detailed report within a month.

