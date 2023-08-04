 Traffic Jam For Hours: Milk Container Stranded On Shastri Bridge For 8 Hours
Traffic Jam For Hours: Milk Container Stranded On Shastri Bridge For 8 Hours

Traffic cops blame IMC for delay

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It took the traffic police nearly eight hours to remove a milk container that was stranded on the busy Shastri Bridge and caused traffic jams throughout the day, especially during the peak hours.

According to information, two tyres of a milk container burst on the Shastri Bridge at around 8 am. At that time there was very little traffic and there was no problem. However, within a couple of hours, the traffic pressure started building up and there was a traffic jam as there was very little space left for vehicles to pass through. At one point, the vehicles were packed bumper to bumper up to Kothari Market.

The traffic police had reached the spot but initially, they did precious little. But when the traffic pressure increased they diverted all the four-wheelers from under the Shastri Bridge, causing great inconvenience to the commuters. The two-wheelers were allowed to pass through the bridge.

It was only in the evening that the police managed to remove the vehicle from the road.

DCP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari blamed the IMC for the delay. ”We do not have a big crane that was needed to remove the vehicle and we have to depend on the IMC and they delayed in providing it to us.”

