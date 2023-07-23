Traffic Hazard: Road Broadened, But Poles Not Removed | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though the road between Tulsi Nagar and Mahalaxmi Nagar has been broadened, the electric poles have not been removed and they are now standing in the middle of the road, posing a major traffic hazard.

Those who are new to the area meet with accidents, especially at night. On Friday, a car collided with one of the poles damaging the car and injuring the driver.

A resident said, “Due to a lack of coordination between the two departments (IDA and West Discom), the work of removing the poles is getting delayed. Representatives of Ward 36-37 Residents Federation have informed the authorities about the frequent accidents that are taking place, but no action has been taken.”

Discom executive engineer Vinay Pratap Singh said that IDA is laying underground cables under the supervision of West DISCOM.

“Almost 90 per cent of work has been completed and only a few poles are left on the roads which have to be removed. The IDA has been asked to speed up the work,” said Singh, adding

“The IDA contractor is doing the work and West Discom is just the assisting agency.”

IDA officials said that they are aware of the situation and have directed the contractor to speed up the work. They also plan to paste reflectors on the poles so that they are visible during the night.

