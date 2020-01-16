Traffic cabinet meeting held: New Mission is to make Indore a ‘silent city’

Indore: While they have achieved excellence in cleanliness, the city’s custodians have taken up a new challenge of making Indore a “silent city”.

An action plan would be prepared for bringing down the noise level in the city. The plan will be implemented strictly by all the departments concerned, senior officers said.

These decisions were taken in a traffic cabinet meeting held during the first session of a workshop organised by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Thursday.

City experts, industrialists, students and government officials, police officers among others participated in the workshop.

They gave suggestions on how to make Indore a silent city. Collector Lokesh Jatav, municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh, regional officer of MPPCB RK Gupta, SK Meena of Central Pollution Control Board, Madhya Pradesh Industries Association President Pramod Dafaria were present.

Addressing the workshop, Jatav shared the efforts being made to reduce air and noise pollution in Indore city. He said that it has become extremely important to make Indore city free from air and noise pollution.

“For this, meaningful results are being achieved by various departments with cooperation from the public. In the recent past, DJs were banned in Anant Chaturdashi processions and other ceremonies in consultation with the public. The response was encouraging. From now on, DJs won’t be permitted in any events without permission. The restrictions on silent zones in the city will be fully implemented,” he added.

The collector said that public transport service will be expanded in the city. “A proposal will be sent to the government to ban granting new permits for auto rickshaws. Frequency of public transport vehicles will be increased. He said that people's problems will be solved with the help from the people,” he added.

Municipal commissioner Singh also addressed the programme. He said that the achievements related to cleanliness in Indore are helping in controlling pollution. He stated that state-of-the-art machines are being used to make the city dust free. “Their number will be doubled,” he added.