Tracking Dengue: 8 New Cases Found In Indore, Total Stands At 113

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The break in rains has once again made the conditions favourable for the breeding of mosquitoes and it has resulted in the increase in dengue cases in the city.

As many as eight people tested positive on Monday and the total number of cases in the first eleven days of the month increased to 26.

The total number of patients affected so far has reached 113.

Moreover, out of eight cases found on Monday, five are women and three are men, including a child.

According to district malaria officer, Dr Daulat Patel, so far, 113 patients have tested positive, including 56 men and 57 women. As many as eight patients are undergoing treatment.

"We’ve been running anti-larvae surveys across the district to prevent the spread of the disease. However, people's awareness is also important. We’ve also sprayed and fogged areas where dengue patients have been found. Fortunately, out of eight active cases, no one has been admitted to hospital,” Dr Patel said.

He added that they are targeting the densely populated areas and have intensified surveys along with an awareness drive.

"While the number of patients is increasing in private hospitals, no active patient is getting treatment in any hospital according to the records of the health department. The officials claimed that other patients were doing well and many of them did not require hospitalisation, while many have been discharged," Patel said.

