TPA demands extension in due date for filing GSTR9, GSTR9C return

Indore: GST consultants of the city have demanded an extension for filing GSTR9 and GSTR9C return of financial year 18-19 by another 3 months - till December 31 - citing disruptions caused by Covid-19.

The tax consultants under the aegis of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) the city hand over a memorandum in this regard to State GST Commissioner Raghvendra Singh at his office on Friday. Later, TPA President CA Manoj Gupta and CA Indore Branch Vice-Chairman CA Kirti Joshi informed that they presented the difficulties and hardships faced by the trade, industries and consultants due to Covid-19. They said the Home Ministry's advise of 14-days self-quarantine in case of coming in contact with a Covid positive person was affecting the entire environment and delaying everything.

They mentioned in the memorandum that GSTR9 and GSTR9C are not revenue targets and its extension will not increase shortfall of Government revenue, and by allowing the extension it will be an addition to ease of doing business.