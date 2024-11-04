Tourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A tourist created a ruckus at a restaurant after consuming Ujjain's special bhang. He picked up a knife and started waving it to threaten people.

The man, identified as Satyendra, is a resident of Mumbai. He had come to Ujjain with his friends for temple visits. After visiting Mahakaleshwar temple, they were exploring the local markets. Tempted by Ujjain's special bhang (an edible form of cannabis), Satyendra decided to try it. The bhang quickly took effect, and he started creating chaos in the Daulatganj area of Ujjain.

Under the influence, Satyendra reportedly grabbed a knife from a nearby restaurant, began threatening people, and eventually entered a residential building called Anand Apartment, where he scared the residents.

Locals managed to subdue him, beating him until his friend, Vinay, explained that he had consumed too much bhang. The residents then gave him some lemon water to help him regain control and admitted him to Charak Bhavan Hospital for treatment. After receiving care, his condition improved.

This incident is not the first where a visitor's bhang consumption led to trouble in Ujjain. A British YouTuber, Sam Pepper, also faced a similar situation when he drank bhang in Ujjain and needed hospital treatment after experiencing adverse effects.

During Diwali, Ujjain sees an influx of visitors, particularly from Gujarat and Maharashtra, for darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, leading to a rise in such cases among some pilgrims.