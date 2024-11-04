 Tourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife

Tourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife

The man, identified as Satyendra, is a resident of Mumbai. He had come to Ujjain with his friends for temple visits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A tourist created a ruckus at a restaurant after consuming Ujjain's special bhang. He picked up a knife and started waving it to threaten people.

The man, identified as Satyendra, is a resident of Mumbai. He had come to Ujjain with his friends for temple visits. After visiting Mahakaleshwar temple, they were exploring the local markets. Tempted by Ujjain's special bhang (an edible form of cannabis), Satyendra decided to try it. The bhang quickly took effect, and he started creating chaos in the Daulatganj area of Ujjain.

Read Also
From Indore’s Poha Jalebi To Gwalior’s Khasta Bedmi Puri & Aloo Sabji, A Culinary Journey Across...
article-image

Under the influence, Satyendra reportedly grabbed a knife from a nearby restaurant, began threatening people, and eventually entered a residential building called Anand Apartment, where he scared the residents.

Locals managed to subdue him, beating him until his friend, Vinay, explained that he had consumed too much bhang. The residents then gave him some lemon water to help him regain control and admitted him to Charak Bhavan Hospital for treatment. After receiving care, his condition improved.

FPJ Shorts
What Is The Age Gap Between Rupali Ganguly & Husband Ashwin Verma?
What Is The Age Gap Between Rupali Ganguly & Husband Ashwin Verma?
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
40% Surge In Car Deliveries During Festive Season Fuels Strong Demand
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Who Is Esha Verma? Know About Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Who Made SHOCKING Claims Against Anupamaa Actress
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Using Self-Grown Pumpkin, 46-Year-Old Man Sails More Than 73 Km On Washington's Columbia River
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Wife After She Refuses To His Second Marriage; Father-Son Duo Held
article-image

This incident is not the first where a visitor's bhang consumption led to trouble in Ujjain. A British YouTuber, Sam Pepper, also faced a similar situation when he drank bhang in Ujjain and needed hospital treatment after experiencing adverse effects.

During Diwali, Ujjain sees an influx of visitors, particularly from Gujarat and Maharashtra, for darshan at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, leading to a rise in such cases among some pilgrims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife

Tourist Creates Ruckus After Consuming Ujjain's Special Bhang, Threatens Public With Knife

VIDEO: Labourer Spits Gutka Near Govardhan Puja; Assaulted, Forced To Lick Spit & Gagged With Cow...

VIDEO: Labourer Spits Gutka Near Govardhan Puja; Assaulted, Forced To Lick Spit & Gagged With Cow...

Madhya Pradesh: Goods Worth ₹ 43 Lakh Gutted In Fire, No Casualties

Madhya Pradesh: Goods Worth ₹ 43 Lakh Gutted In Fire, No Casualties

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore

Hind Rakshak Strongly Objects To ‘Ghazwa-E-Hind’ Poster In Indore