Totka Triumphs: Sardarpur's Ancestral Ritual Brings Rain, Uniting Villagers In Joy

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable turn of events, villagers in Dasai village under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, successfully invoked heavy rains through an age-old tradition known as 'totka'.

Frustrated by the prolonged dry spell, the villagers performed the ritual to please Indradev, the God of Rain, and were rewarded with substantial rainfall within hours.

On Sunday at 1 pm, a group of villagers gathered at Gangajalia Muktidham (crematorium) and executed the traditional totka. As per ancestral customs, a villager named Antar Singh was made to sit upside down on a donkey and paraded around the cremation ground 7 to 8 times. This ritual, believed to appease Indradev, saw enthusiastic participation from the community.

The news of this extraordinary event was prominently featured on the front page of Free Press on June 24, highlighting the unique cultural practices that continue to thrive in rural India.

Remarkably, four hours after the ritual, at 5 pm, heavy rains lashed the region for an hour, followed by another bout of heavy rain for one to one-and-a-half hours late at night. The downpour brought immense relief to the villagers and the farming community, who celebrated the success of the ritual.

Residents Dilip Patidar and Gokul Patidar shared their insights into the ancient practice. "Our ancestors used this totka during dry spells to please Indradev. We followed the same tradition on Sunday, and it worked as expected. The rain came just four hours after the ritual, proving its effectiveness once again," they said.

The entire Sardarpur tehsil experienced significant rainfall, bringing much-needed respite to the parched lands and boosting the spirits of the local farmers. This traditional practice, though unconventional, showcased the villagers' faith in their heritage and its impact on their lives.