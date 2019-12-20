Toilet cleaner peeped into washroom but didn’t make video: DAVV probe

Indore: A three-member committee constituted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) confirmed that toilet cleaner Ankit Tamboli was peeping into a washroom of New Kamala Nehru Girls Hostel while an inmate was taking a bath.

However, contrary to suspicion of hostellers, he did not film the bathing girl.

“The inquiry report confirmed that the toilet cleaner was standing onto a tap and peeping into the washroom, which was opened from the top. However, he did not film the bathing girl as his mobile phone was kept for charging at guard’s room,” vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain told reporters.

She stated that the inquiry report just gave its observations and not any recommendations.

The probe committee comprising Vrindra Tokekar, Maya Ingle and Rekha Gadre had talked to hostellers and wardens and mentioned their statements in its report.

Apart from DAVV, police also investigated the matter.

On December 7, Tamboli was found peeping into washroom when a girl was taking a bath. Two hostellers saw him and pressed the panic button prompting him to flee. The hostellers had suspected that he had filmed the bathing girl who became depressed after knowing it. The matter was covered up by the university but Free Press exposed it six days after the incident took place.

After Free Press expose, a complaint into the incident was lodged with police by the university administration and inquiry committee was constituted.

The university also removed chief warden (boys hostels) Ajay Tiwari and chief warden (girls hostels) Namrata Sharma following protests by students leaders.

Process to blacklist housekeeping agency is underway: The DAVV has initiated the process to blacklist Security Bureau of India, the housekeeping agency, which has contract of university hostels. “The agency had been given notice for deploying male staff in girls’ hostel. Its reply is still awaited,” the VC stated. She, however, stated that the university had started the process to blacklist the agency. Meanwhile, tender for housekeeping works contract has been floated by the DAVV.

---------------Chronology -----------------

December 7: Peeping Tom incident took place but no police complaint filed

December 13: Free Press exposed the incident and the cover-up bid by DAVV

December 13: After Free Press expose, police complaint was lodged, male staff was withdrawn from girls hostels, fact finding committee was constituted and chief warden (boys hostel) Ajay Tiwari was removed following ABVP protests

December 14: Peeping Tom arrested

December 15: Peeping Tom sent to Jail

December 16: Heated exchanges between NSUI and VC as the former seeks removal of chief warden (girls’ hostels) Namrata Sharma

December 17: NSUI activists go on hunger strike as DAVV declines their demand of removing Sharma

December 18: Sharma removed from post, NSUI calls off strike

December 19: Probe report submitted