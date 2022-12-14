e-Paper Get App
Three women labourers, two children from Madhya Pradesh dead as tractor falls into canal in Pune

The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
Representative Image |
Pune (Maharashtra): Three women sugarcane workers and two children were killed after the tractor-trolley in which they were traveling fell into a canal in southern Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Karkamb village when a group of migrant workers engaged by local farmers for sugarcane harvesting were returning to their camp after the day's work, said a police official.

"Due to the driver's error, the tractor-trolley veered off the road and fell into the dry canal. While four persons died on the spot as the trolley fell on them, one person died in hospital," said Shirish Sardeshpande, Superintendent of Police, Solapur.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to their hometown in Madhya Pradesh after the post-mortem, he said.

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted about the incident and requested the Maharashtra government to provide all possible help to the victims immediately.

