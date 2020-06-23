Three months later, Covid-stung Indore fights back & hope floats

Indore: On June 24, Indore will be completing its three-month-long struggle with COVID-19. The first case was found on March 24.

The number of patients have increased drastically in Indore and reached even its peak when over 240 positive patients were found in a single day. However, the city has coped with the spread and now the daily rate of infection has dropped to 2 to 3 per cent which had reached to about 18-20 per cent.

In the first month, city Covid positive figures was pegged at 1085 with 57 deaths till April 24. The rate of infection was increasing swiftly and percentage increase of positive patient was 182 per cent while the percentage increase of deaths was 103 per cent till May 24.

With the sustained efforts of the corona warriors, administration, police and people, the percentage increase of positive patients remained at 44 per cent and the death rate also increased by 75 per cent till June 22 in comparison to the April-May month i.e. 182 per cent and 103 per cent, respectively.