Three Held For Snatching Mobile Phones | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested for mobile phone snatching in Vijay Nagar area on Wednesday. Five mobile phones including three snatched mobile phones were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such incidents.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that acting on a tip-off, three persons named Vishesh, Sikander and Harsh were nabbed from the area. The police had to check more than 50 CCTVs installed in Vijay Nagar area to identify and to arrest the accused.

Two students were robbed of their mobile phones near Prestige College a few days ago. Then, the police had registered a case against unidentified persons.

They allegedly confessed to snatching mobile phones from the students in Vijay Nagar and other areas of the city. So far, five mobile phones were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

The accused allegedly confessed to snatching a mobile phone from a person in Tukoganj area as well. A bike used in the crime was also seized by the police.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)