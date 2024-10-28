Three Get Life Term For Teen Boy’s Murder In Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore District Court has sentenced three people to life imprisonment for murdering an 18-year-old boy by stabbing him in the chest five years ago. The accused were convicted on the basis of eyewitnesses and evidence.

The court also considered it a crime of serious nature and refused to give any kind of relief to the accused.

The incident took place on July 14, 2019. The victim was identified as Rajendra, resident of Shivnagar Musakhedi. Jayantilal, a resident of Shivnagar Musakhedi, had lodged a complaint at the Azad Nagar police station in the case.

The complainant told the police that on the day of the incident at 10 pm, Jeevanlal, Bhura Parmar and their friend Shubham were abusing each other in front of his house. He told the accused that women also live there and asked them not to abuse. The trio then started arguing with him and attacked him with a knife.

Jeevanlal and Bhura stabbed him on the thigh. His younger brother's son Rajendra and Ajay came to his rescue. Jeevan and Bhura stabbed Rajendra in the chest. Rajendra was seriously injured, then Bhura and Shubham attacked Ajay with a knife. He sustained injuries to stomach and right eye.

After this, the accused fled the spot. Rajendra and Ajay were taken to MY Hospital. However, Rajendra died on the way. The police had registered a case against the accused Jeevanlal alias Ajay, Bhura alias Sanjay and Shubham under sections 307, 302, 324, 326 and 294 of Indian Penal Code.