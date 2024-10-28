 Three Get Life Term For Teen Boy’s Murder In Indore
Three Get Life Term For Teen Boy’s Murder In Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore District Court has sentenced three people to life imprisonment for murdering an 18-year-old boy by stabbing him in the chest five years ago. The accused were convicted on the basis of eyewitnesses and evidence.

The court also considered it a crime of serious nature and refused to give any kind of relief to the accused.

Jeevanlal and Bhura stabbed him on the thigh. His younger brother's son Rajendra and Ajay came to his rescue. Jeevan and Bhura stabbed Rajendra in the chest. Rajendra was seriously injured, then Bhura and Shubham attacked Ajay with a knife. He sustained injuries to stomach and right eye.

After this, the accused fled the spot. Rajendra and Ajay were taken to MY Hospital. However, Rajendra died on the way. The police had registered a case against the accused Jeevanlal alias Ajay, Bhura alias Sanjay and Shubham under sections 307, 302, 324, 326 and 294 of Indian Penal Code.

