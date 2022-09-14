Three-day programme to mark Dewas Pride Day

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to commemorate its foundation day (Pride Day) on the upcoming Shardiya Navratri. MLA Gayatri Raje Puar chaired a meeting of public representatives and officials of the city in the Development Authority meeting room. Addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the foundation day of Dewas will be celebrated on the first three days of Shardiya Navratri on a grand scale.

Puar urged for the involvement of the whole society in the celebrations. On the first day of the three-day celebration, a grand Maha Arti and Bhajan Sandhya will be conducted at the Police Parade Ground.

On the next day, a "ChunriYatra" will be taken out in the city and Kanya Bhoj and poojan will be organised on the third day. Plantation, blood donation camp and other activities will also be organised during these three days.