e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreThree-day programme to mark Dewas Pride Day

Three-day programme to mark Dewas Pride Day

Addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the foundation day of Dewas will be celebrated on the first three days of Shardiya Navratri on a grand scale.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to commemorate its foundation day (Pride Day) on the upcoming Shardiya Navratri. MLA Gayatri Raje Puar chaired a meeting of public representatives and officials of the city in the Development Authority meeting room. Addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the foundation day of Dewas will be celebrated on the first three days of Shardiya Navratri on a grand scale. 

Puar urged for the involvement of the whole society in the celebrations. On the first day of the three-day celebration, a grand Maha Arti and Bhajan Sandhya will be conducted at the Police Parade Ground.

On the next day, a "ChunriYatra" will be taken out in the city and Kanya Bhoj and poojan will be organised on the third day.  Plantation, blood donation camp and other activities will also be organised during these three days. 

Read Also
Indore: West Discom engineer caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Mega vaccination drive today; health department offers cross vaccination

Indore: Mega vaccination drive today; health department offers cross vaccination

Indore: ADM launches probe into ASHA diary scam

Indore: ADM launches probe into ASHA diary scam

Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Indore: Man gets lifer for burning wife alive

Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma

Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma

Indore: Intermittent rain with gusty winds lash city

Indore: Intermittent rain with gusty winds lash city