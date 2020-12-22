Three arrested with 120 gm brown sugar​ in Indore

Indore: Police arrested three men including father and son on Tuesday from Pithampur area who were smuggling brown sugar in the city. Police have recovered 120 gm of brown sugar which is estimated to ​be ​worth Rs 12 lakh.

Police have arrested Mohammed Saud (59), Samud Mehar (32) and Jauddin Mehar.

Police said that a tip-off was received that accused Saud is trave​l​ling in a car carrying brown sugar. Police nabbed him and found 50 grams of brown sugar from his car and cash Rs 43,500 earned by selling brown sugar.

Police interrogated him after which he said that his son Samud and relative Jauddin have ​gone ​towards Vishwas nagar in Kishanganj for delivery of drugs. Police traced the two and stopped them at Mhow-Pithampur road and seized 70 gram of brown sugar, cash Rs 5,300 and two mobile phones.

Police said that accused have connections with a smugglers​' gang of Rajasthan. They have brought the drugs from Rajasthan to smuggle in Indore.

The arrested accused Saud ​has a case registered ​against him ​in a police station in Nagpur in which he was caught by the police carrying 3Kg of ​opium. The accused Samud ​has a rape case ​against him which is ​going on in court. The ​accused Jauddin is native of Mandsaur and helped the two in smuggling of brown sugar.