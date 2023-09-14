Threat To Sumananand Giri: Samiti Seeks Arrest Of Culprits    

Sant Satkar Samiti members interact with Mahamandaleshwar Sumananand Giri in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An important meeting of Sant Satkar Samiti was convened under the chairmanship of the patron of the organisation, Prakash Chittoda, in which all the members unanimously demanded that the government and administration take immediate action against the continuous attacks on Sanatan Dharma.

Recently, there has been anger in the society after some unknown people stopped Mauantirtha Peethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Sumananand Giri, who was returning from Bhanpura, on Nagda-Jaora road and made indecent comments on impurity and Sanatan Dharma.

All the members have unanimously demanded that the government and administration immediately arrest the people who threatened the saints and take the strictest action against them.

Also, the Union government should take immediate action against people like Dayanidhi Stalin and send a strong message so that the message goes to those who make statements on Sanatan and Hindu religion for cheap popularity that the country will no longer tolerate the insult to Sanatan Dharma.

All the members have demanded from the Central and State governments that appropriate legal arrangements should be made to prevent attacks on the saints who are working for the protection of Sanatan and Hindu religion and they should also be provided with necessary security.

Members of Bharat Raksha Manch present outside the collector's office. | FP PHOTO

DEMAND TO BOOK STALIN’S SON

Condemning the anti-religious activities, inflammatory statements and actions taking place in the country, Bharat Raksha Manch submitted a memorandum to the collector and demanded registration of a criminal case against the culprits.

Under the leadership of district general secretary Ashutosh Malviya, provincial president Arvind Jain submitted the memorandum in the presence of district patron Durgesh Vijayvargiya.