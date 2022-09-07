THR scheme irregularities: CM attacks Congress and AAP, says report is not final, dept is yet to present its side

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan charges against the state government in regard with alleged irregularities in take home ration scheme as mentioned in a report chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday it's not the final report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

He added the department was yet to present its side on the report.

CM said in a tweet, This is not the final report of CAG. This is an initial report on which the department is yet to present its side. Congress (Then Cong government) had taken a step to take back the nutrition food plants from the self-help groups. During Congress regime Rs 35 crore were withheld on supply of sub-standard nutrition food.

Taking a dig at AAP CM said, AAP government in Delhi has not tabled the CAG report for the last four years. This is to ensure that scams donít come to light.

Earlier, Naresh Balyan in his tweet said, MP has witnessed a ration scam the gravity of which can be gauged from the fact that the registration numbers as shown of trucks are, in fact, registration numbers of bike and auto-rickshaw. Names of lakhs of children were added in the list of beneficiaries overnight whereas children with such names donít exist at all.

Notably, Massive irregularities were found in the audit of Madhya Pradesh government's take home ration scheme.

Topping the list is fictitious production of take home ration to the tune of Rs 58 crore, which has been detailed in the audit by the Madhya Pradesh Accountant General.

The audit found that the six plants in MP manufactured take home ration way more than their capacity on 534 days in 2018-19 to 2020-21.

The audit concluded that the manufacturing plants reported take home ration production way beyond their rated and permitted capacity which clearly indicated that the plant officials reported fictitious production.

"We compared the raw material needed and the electricity consumed vis-a-vis the THR production which revealed the production of an impossible quantity of THR. The fake production of THR stood at Rs 58 crore," the audit said.

(With input from IANS)